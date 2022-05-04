OWL RESCUE | Neighbors save owl from police patrol car in Greensboro before releasing it into the wild

A Greensboro police officer said he took off the grille of his patrol car to set the owl free but it wouldn't move. Neighbors step in to help.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Talk about a "night owl". This little guy made it through what was probably the most traumatic night of his life. So traumatizing he wouldn't budge!

An owl hit by a Greensboro officer around 1:00 a.m. was found alive the next day. Guess where they found him? Sitting in the grille of his patrol car. The officer pulled the grille off his car to give the owl a chance to fly away, but it didn't.

WFMY viewer, Brooke Dupree, called to tell us how she and a neighbor rescued our little nocturnal friend.

Brooke said her neighbor, Ella Cayton, worked to get the owl out of the grille of the patrol car. They placed it in a dog cage after removing our buddy from the grille. The owl was a little shocked and frantic at first, so they covered it up with a towel for an hour or so.

Brooke said Cayton raised birds and was able to check the owl out for any wing damage and things of that nature. "I was on the way to the Happy Tails Emergency Veterinarian hospital to have him checked," Brooke said. "When I stopped to pick up my son, he really wanted out of the cage & seemed just fine."