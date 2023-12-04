Puppy thrown over 6-foot fence at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The puppy was given the name Sonny because although he was treated badly, staff say he has a happy and sweet personality.

TAMPA, Fla. — A puppy dumped over the fence at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay will soon receive surgery after he suffered several fractures to his leg.

The Humane Society said surveillance video captured on Saturday, April 8, showed a person grab a 4-month-old puppy from the bed of a truck and fling him over a 6-foot tall fence into the play yard.

Staff members found the puppy Easter morning limping, covered in his own feces and extremely hungry, HSTB said.

Sonny will receive surgery Thursday, April 13, for his lateral humeral condyle fracture.

"Our own specialty veterinarian, Dr. Justin Boorstein, will be doing surgery tomorrow to add screws so his leg can be saved," HSTB said in a social media post. "His foster family has already been picked out and is ready to give him the care he needs while he recovers."

The Tampa Police Department is investigating to find the person who dropped the puppy off. The person was driving a gray pickup truck, however, video does not capture the license plate.