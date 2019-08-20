TRUCKEE, Calif. — A curious bear caused some tense moments for a Truckee family after it got trapped inside their home on Sunday.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the bear got inside the home through an open garage door which then closed behind the furry intruder.

A teenager in a downstairs bedroom discovered the bear and called 911. Deputies say he and a friend had to hold the bedroom door closed because the bear tried to pry its way inside.

A deputy soon arrived and spoke with the homeowner from a window in an upstairs room, the sheriff’s office said. That deputy opened the front door to give the bear a way to escape.

The bear ran outside but lingered around the driveway for a bit until the deputy deployed a “bear round” from her shotgun, shooing the animal back into the forest.

No one inside the home was injured during the “home invasion” and the two teens took a photo with the hero deputy.

The sheriff’s office said it has dealt with several bear-related calls in the Tahoe area over the last couple of weeks. Officials want to remind homeowners and visitors to the area to be sure and lock the doors on their homes and their cars. They also advise people to not leave food inside their cars.

