Sacramento Co. animal shelter inundated with pets after storms

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Over the last few weeks, storms have hit Northern California hard. While families are repairing the damage left behind by strong winds and flooding, animals are also in need of help.

Sacramento County's Bradshaw Animal Shelter is looking for homes to adopt or foster animals after they took in dozens of stray dogs during the storms.

"We have 106 regular dog kennels, and we have 12 habitats. We currently have 197 dogs on site and then we have even more in foster care, so when we say that we are full--we are at capacity," said Luna Anona, spokesperson for Sacramento County Animal Care Services.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter has been inundated with stray dogs since fierce storms began to hit the region on New Year's Eve.

"One side effect of the recent storms is that a lot of fences blew down or were knocked over, and a lot of dogs got lost, got out,” said Anona.

The shelter has been at maximum capacity for several weeks.

"We have been doubling up as much as we can, making pairs with dogs so we can make more space at the shelter, but it's really been one open kennel every single day for quite a few days now,” said Anona.

Some families helped free up space in the kennels by serving as emergency foster care homes during the storms. Max, a 10-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, was in foster care during the storms and is now looking for a forever home. Max has been at the shelter since May 2022.

"Max, like a lot of the dogs here, came to the shelter as a stray. He is a total lovebug. He is just looking to snuggle on the couch with somebody,” said Anona.

Dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals are looking for loving homes to adopt them from Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

The shelter is also looking for folks who can open their home to a pet for a few weeks or months as a foster care provider. The shelter said foster providers will get all supplies and vet care that's needed for a dog.

If you lost a pet during the storm, check Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s website or contact the shelter to find out if yours might be there.

You can view a list of adoptable animals by clicking here. If you are interested in meeting Max, click here to learn more. His ID is A812018.

The shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento. They are open Tuesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday 12 p.m.- 6 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. If you would like to foster a pet, you can walk into the shelter from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. to meet the dogs.

To learn more about animal adoption, click here. To learn more about fostering animals, click here. You can also email countyanimalcare@saccounty.gov for more information.

