Sacramento Zoo welcomes cheetah brothers 'Rowdy' and 'Zig Zag'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two brothers will soon be been spotted together at the Sacramento Zoo. Although, they were spotted years before their arrival. It’s 4-year-old cheetahs Rowdy and Zig Zag!

Formerly at the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, Rowdy and Zig Zag first arrived in Sacramento on April 11. After being given a week to acclimate to their new surroundings, the brothers will go on exhibit this Friday, April 23.

The zoo renovated the former Australian habitat to transform it into Rowdy and Zig Zag’s new home. Some new additions to the habitat include green grass to simulate the African savanna, heating elements under their arched shade shelters, and a glass panel for up-close viewing, zoo officials said. There will also be a behind-the-scenes area to teach guests more about cheetahs.

If you want a chance to see Rowdy and Zig Zag, you’ll have to remember to book your admission tickets to the zoo in advance online due to COVID protocols. No tickets are sold at the door and weekends are quickly selling out, zoo officials said.

