SAN ANTONIO — Just in time for Mother's Day — a handful of new moms are joining in celebration at the San Antonio Zoo.

From joeys, chicks, gazelles, turtles and more, the Zoo is welcoming dozens of new mothers and babies to the herd.

If you want to see the "Zoo Baby Boom" for yourself, they are open for Mother's Day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.