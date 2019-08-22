SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police Department swore in its newest K9 officer at the city council meeting Tuesday.

K9 Officer Rocky and his handler, Officer Cory Wilson, completed three months of training to become a California POST- certified K9 team.

At the city council meeting, Sgt. Jason Cheney said the training they do prepares Rocky for search and rescue missions, which greatly help the community.

"The K9s are an invaluable tool for the police department and our community," Cheney said.

Police Chief Brian Uhler swore in Rocky as he smiled on to the community that he promised to protect from cats and criminals alike.

“They save officers time, give early warnings if situations get dangerous, and most importantly, they save lives,” Uhler said.

Rocky was made possible thanks to Lisa Maloff who donated $50,000 to the South Lake Tahoe Police Canine Association.

Maloff was unable to attend the council meeting but got to meet Rocky and Officer Wilson on Aug. 13 when they visited her at her home.

K9 Officer Rocky and his handler Officer Cory Wilson meet Lisa Maloff who donated the funds to make Rocky's service possible.

Maloff's donation funded food, vet bills, toys, a dog-sized bullet-proof vest and other things associated with Rocky's service. Cheney said Maloff previously donated money for the purchase of K9 Officer Ricci.

Rocky and Officer Wilson are ready to help the South Lake Tahoe community stay safe.

