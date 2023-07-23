'Stay out of the car' | Tahoe bears spotted trying to hop in car's backseat

The couple was able to scare the bears off without much issue.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A couple in South Lake Tahoe had to scare off a bear that tried hop in the backseat of their daughter's car.

Ray Harper and Samantha Hope recorded a mama bear and her cubs playing around their home Saturday, but when Harper went downstairs to get a better shot of the mama bear and her cubs, he noticed that the bear had opened their daughter's car door.

In the video shared with ABC10, a bear can be seen opening the car door as Harper approaches the downstairs window while recording. He quickly responds to scare the bears off, allowing the mama bear and her cubs to run off.

According to the Bear League, it's generally the best outcome. ABC10 spoke with the Bear League when a young bear was spotted in Auburn earlier this month.

"If everybody is tough on him and doesn't feed him and takes away the food, and he wanders back out, away from the homes and is a normal wild bear," Bryant told ABC10 regarding the Auburn sighting.

The Bear League says black bears are generally docile and won't bother people if people protect their food caches and "dens."

The Bear League suggests people keep their windows and doors closed, spray Pine-Sol on the wood around their kitchen windows to mask food smells, use double-paned windows, place garbage in a dumpster or bear-proof enclosure, avoid leaving food in their car, and keep their car windows and doors locked.

They also say loud noises made by radios, whistles or pots and pans can scare bears away.