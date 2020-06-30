Croc Encounters said the family tried to get the gator to move along, but he refused to leave the porch.

TAMPA, Fla. — A family in Tampa woke up to find something on their front porch that they did not order from Amazon -- an 8-foot alligator with two missing limbs.

Croc Encounters, a group operating out of Tampa, said it got an emergency call from the family about the gator refusing to leave their porch.

The gator was apparently drawing a crowd all morning, and the family had even set up a sign that read, "Delivery Stop! Leave Packages here! ALLIGATOR at front door!! (seriously)."

The group said the gator wasn't too happy to leave his spot on the porch, as he "smashed everything in sight upon exiting."

Croc Encounters said the gator is likely missing two limbs because of a fight with another gator, but that hasn't stopped him from getting around. The gator will now have a new home at the Croc Encounters facility.

The facility is open to the public for guided tours with a reservation. It's home to a group of nuisance alligators captured around Hillsborough County that would have otherwise been killed.

