SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In case you are wondering why your social media feed is being inundated with photos of adorable animals, people across the county are celebrating National Love Your Pet Day on Feb. 20, 2019.

It can be hard to miss the flurry of pet photos coming in on social media. Dogs, cats, turtles, and birds are flooding the social media feeds with celebratory photos.

Every pet means something to someone, and today is the day to commemorate every comical slip, nuzzle for comfort, or stroll by your side and appreciate what they do and what they mean to the owners who love them.

Even those dogs who work for a living are getting some due attention, like those part of the K9 handler team at Elk Grove Police Department.

Celebrating is easy. Take to social media, post a photo of your pet, and use #LOVEYOURPETDAY.

If you're looking for some adorable animal photos to binge watch, take a look below to see some of the highlights from the day.

