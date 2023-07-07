Unleashed Animal Rescue: What you need to know to adopt a tortoise

Slow and steady wins the race, and these tortoises are ready for their forever homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

WELLINGTON, Ohio — We've been keeping tabs on the expansion of Unleashed Animal Rescue, the non-profit started by Cleveland kidnapping survivor - Michelle Knight, who we now know as Lilly Rose Lee.

Last week, we featured the bunnies currently up for adoption. This week, we turn our attention to: Tortoises!

In her own words, Lee explains why these docile creatures can make great pets, as long as you know how to take care of them.

"Hello everybody! My name is Lilly Rose Lee. We're here at Unleashed Animal Rescue, and today we want to talk tortoises."

What's the difference between tortoises and turtles?

Tortoises have more rounded and domed shells where turtles have thinner, more water-dynamic shells. That's because tortoises spends most of their life on land, while turtles are adapted for life in water.

Also, if you look at their legs, Tortoises have club-like front legs. Their back legs resemble and elephant's. Tortoises are often larger and heavier. Those stocky back legs help them move around and carry the extra weight. Turtles, on the other hand, have webbed feet to make it easier for them to move through water.

"They are mysterious and majestic creatures I would say. I'm just amazed by watching their attitudes toward each other," Lee said.

Here's a list of supplies you will need to care for your tortoise:

A suitable enclosure

An appropriate heat source and thermostat

An ultraviolet (UV) emitting light

Hides for the enclosure

Special food and water bowls

Thermometers

Lee introduced us to a young adult female tortoise who still has a little growing to do. "She will be 150 pounds when full grown," Lee said.

Her greatest advice for anyone hoping to adopt a tortoise is to be aware of their life span. They can live anywhere from 50 to 150 years. "I would say if you do adopt them, have a plan to either bring them back to the sanctuary or you're able to find a good and safe home for them."

There are a number of tortoises currently up for adoption in the area. To learn more you can email: contact@unleashedanimalrescue.org or call 216-200-0398.

More of Unleashed...