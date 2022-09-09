Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf

Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close look yet, so we're not sure yet if the cute little thing is a male or female. It's already standing up and nursing.

NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!

A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf.

Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close look yet, so we're not sure yet if the little thing is a male or female.

The baby was able to stand up and nurse, after a while.

"Keepers are keeping a close eye on mom and calf and will be coordinating a neonatal exam with the Zoo’s veterinary team to assess the calf’s health," the Facebook post said.

The zoo doesn't typically name baby animals right away. Often, they hold naming auctions or contests.