New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

Officials said a wolf was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County.

SAN FRANCISCO — A California wildlife official says a male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials last year has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf, likely a female with whom he will probably start a new pack. 

Kent Laudon, California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wolf specialist, said Tuesday OR-85 was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County. 

He says biologists will collect samples of the uncollared wolf's fur, feces and urine to determine its original pack. 

OR-85, a black-furred wolf, is from Oregon's Mt. Emily Pack and was collared there last February. He entered California on Nov. 3.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

