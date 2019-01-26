A library is more than just a place for books.

It's filled with history, stories, memories.

The same could be said for Phyllis Hines and Barbara Noone's friendship.

On this day, the library and Barbara's senior living home is filled with balloons, cake and of course wine.

And 84 years of friendship.

Phyllis Hines says, "I honestly never ever remember being mad at her or having...You know how girls can be."

Barbara Noone says, "she understands me..."

The two met in 7th grade.

And have been laughing through life together ever since.

They remember everything-- including their high school song.

They've been through it all-- raising their families, the death of their husbands and now their golden years.

But a friendship like theirs isn't something you can look up in a book.

Because life does get rough-- and it's always nice to know you have a friend.

Phyllis says, 'It was just the most wonderful friendship in the world."

Phyllis and Barb try to see each other monthly.

They celebrate their birthdays every year together.

Phyllis turned 95 on January 5th and Barb will turn 95 on February first.