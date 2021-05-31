The best places to get a hamburger in the Sacramento region | You Tell Us

Check out some of the tastiest places to grab a hamburger and fries in the Sacramento area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On National Hamburger Day, we asked you where the best place to get a hamburger is in your area. You delivered!

With more than 600 responses, we narrowed it down to the top 5 places in the Sacramento region to visit for a juicy hamburger and a side of French fries.

Just looking at Backwoods Burgers' menu is making our mouths water. This local burger joint offers a wide range of new burger styles like The Mexicana that's covered in tasty guacamole and tomatillo salsa and The Big Mac 'N' Cheese.

Have a vegetarian in the group? Check out The Infinity, a plant-based burger patty topped with guacamole.

A staple in the Modesto area, Smoky's made a grand return after a 14-year hiatus in 2017 when restored by owner Mike Nelson. This local eatery has a lot of the same menu as the original restaurant including burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads tri-tip, and roast turkey.

Plus, it will have Rudy’s Chili Cheese Dog, a Smoky’s staple.

Midtown Grill is located in the heart of Yuba City. Not only can you grab a tasty burger from here, but there are also chicken sandwiches, tri-tip, and seafood options.

One look at the menu and your stomach will be growling with hunger for one of Midtown Grill's delicious burger or sandwich options. Plus, did we mention there's a happy hour? On Sundays, enjoy an all-day happy hour with deals on appetizers, beers, ciders, Micheladas, mimosas and wines.

Old Town Grill puts its own flare on the traditional hamburger with daily specials and unique burger options like elk and buffalo burgers. This centrally-located restaurant is a perfect stop on the ride home from Tahoe or after a family day at Apple Hill.

This little hole-in-the-wall burger shack has made a name for itself. Scott's has been serving the South Sacramento area since 1982 and has been family-owned and operated since day one.

The menu is simple yet full of hearty, delicious burgers and sandwich options that will satisfy your taste buds. Bonus: This place is pet-friendly too!