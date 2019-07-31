The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for August 2019.

Whoosh! - Chris Barton

Chronicles the life and achievements of the NASA engineer and inventor, from his childhood to his accidental invention of the Super Soaker water gun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Lullaby of Summer Things - Natalie Ziarnik

Sights and sounds of a summer twilight mingle with recollections of a lovely day at the beach as a household settles in for the night. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Penguin on Vacation - Salina Yoon

Penguin's tired of the snow and cold--so he decides to go on vacation! But where should he go? And what new friends will he meet along the way? CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Bummer in the Summer! - Dan Gutman

School's almost out for the summer, and A.J. is dreaming about all the fun things he's going to do on vacation. But three familiar spirits appear to show him summers past, present, and future. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Summer Days and Summer Nights - Stephanie Perkins (ed.)

Maybe it's the long, lazy days, or maybe it's the heat making everyone a little bit crazy. Whatever the reason, summer is the perfect time for love to bloom. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Colors of Us - Karen Katz

Seven-year-old Lena and her mother observe the variations in the color of their friends' skin, viewed in terms of foods and things found in nature. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Day at the Beach - Tom Booth

Gideon decides that he is going to build the most spectacular sandcastle anyone has ever seen without the help of his little sister Audrey. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Summer - Wenxuan Cao

Under a burning sun on the dry grassland, animals fight over bit of shade until they learn a better way. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Parker Inheritance - Jason Reynolds

With the help of her new friend and fellow bookworm Brandon, Candice Miller sets out to expose an injustice once committed against an African American family in South Carolina. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Unlikelies - Carrie Firestone

Sadie Sullivan's summer changes for the better when she and four other teens band together to right local wrongs, but the Unlikelies soon face obstacles that could tear them apart. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.