UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for February 2019.

The Rabbit Listened - Cori Doerrfeld

When Taylor's block castle is destroyed, all the animals think they know just what to do, but only the rabbit quietly listens to how Taylor is feeling. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

You Hold Me Up - Monique Gray Smith

An evocative picture book intended to foster reconciliation among children and encourage them to show each other love and support. In English and Plains Cree. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Sick Day for Amos McGee - Phillip Christian Stead

Amos McGee, a friendly zookeeper, always made time to visit his good friends. When he wakes one day with the sniffles, he receives some unexpected guests. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade - Justin Roberts

Sally McCabe is a very little girl, but when she speaks out about the unkindness she sees, people start to pay attention. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

No One Else Like You - Siska Goeminne

Describes how people have different appearances, live in different kinds of homes and communities, and enjoy innumerable interests, but that everyone is completely unique. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

I Am Human - Susan Verde

A child recognizes his own humanity, his capacity for doing harm and being harmed, his ability to feel joy and sadness, and his belief in hope and promise to keep learning. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

How to Be a Lion - Ed Vere

When Leonard the lion and his friend Marianne, a duck, are confronted by a pack of lion bullies, they find a creative way to stand up for themselves. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

One - Kathryn Otoshi

A number/color book reminding us that it just takes one to make everyone count. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Each Kindness - Jacqueline Woodson

Chloe realizes that she and her friends have been wrong in making fun of new student Maya's shabby clothes and refusing to play with her. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Enemy Pie - Derek Munson

Hoping that the enemy pie which his father makes will help him get rid of his enemy, a little boy finds that instead it helps make a new friend. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.