Forever or a Day - Sarah Jacoby

The narrator muses on the nature and trickiness of time, and how too often it passes far too quickly.

They Say Blue - Jillian Tamaki

A young girl describes where she finds colors in both the world around her and beyond what she can see.

Are We There Yet? - Dan Santat

A boy on a long car ride to visit his grandmother discovers time moves faster or slower depending on how bored he is.

Sophie’s Squash - Pat Zietlow Miller

On a trip to the farmers' market with her parents, Sophie chooses a squash, but instead of letting her mom cook it, she names it Bernice.

What Time is It, Daniel Tiger? - Maggie Testa

It's a memorable day in the neighborhood as Daniel shares his favorite times of day from breakfast time to bedtime and everything in between.

The Grouchy Ladybug - Eric Carle

A grouchy ladybug, looking for a fight, challenges everyone she meets regardless of their size or strength.

What Do You Do With a Chance? - Kobi Yamada

A child realizes that he doesn't need to be brave all the time, just at the right time, to find out what amazing things can happen when he takes a chance.

Wait - Antoinette Portis

As a boy and his mother move quickly through the city, the little boy teaches his mother to slow down and enjoy the sights around them.

Little Tree - Loren Long

When autumn comes and the other trees drop their leaves, Little Tree cannot be persuaded to let his go, even after they wither and turn brown.

Zathura - Chris Van Allsburg

Left on their own for an evening, two boisterous brothers find more excitement than they bargained for in a mysterious and mystical space adventure board game.

