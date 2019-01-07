The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for July 2019.

Jump - David McPhail

Two boys and a frog, a cow, and other animals jump for joy in this easy-to-read book. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Dance, Dance, Dance! - Ethan Long

Horse and Buggy are best friends, but Horse likes to dance and Buggy doesn't--until Horse shows him how to get down! CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Jada Jones: Dancing Queen - Kelly Starling Lyons

When the student council decides to host a dance as their next fundraiser, Jada is determined to help the cause and show she cares. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Nameless City - Faith Erin Hicks

The fate of the City rests in the hands of Rat, a native, and Kaidu, one of the Dao, the latest occupiers, and the two must somehow work together if the City is to survive. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Crossover - Kwame Alexander

Fourteen-year-old twin basketball stars Josh and Jordan wrestle with highs and lows on and off the court as their father ignores his declining health. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Call Me Tree/Llamame árbol - Maya Christina Gonzalez

A bilingual poetic tale that follows one child/tree from the depths of Mami/Earth to the heights of the sky. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Jabari Jumps - Gaia Cornwall

Jabari is definitely ready to jump off the diving board. "Looks easy," he says. But when his dad squeezes his hand, Jabari squeezes back. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Ghost - Jason Reynolds

Aspiring to be the fastest sprinter on his elite middle school's track team, gifted runner Ghost finds his goal challenged by a tragic past with a violent father. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Next Great Paulie Fink - Ali Benjamin

Led by new student Caitlyn, seventh-graders at a tiny rural school create a reality-show inspired competition to determine who will replace the school's legendary class clown, Paulie Fink. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Very Large Expanse of Sea - Tahereh Mafi

Shirin is never surprised by how horrible people can be. So, she drowns her frustrations in music and spends her afternoons break-dancing with her brother. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.