UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for June 2018.

I Really Want to See You, Grandma - Taro Gomi

Yumi and her grandmother really want to see each other, but when they both set out from their homes at the same time they keep missing each other. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Boy and the Blue Moon - Sara O’Leary

When a young boy and his cat venture into the woods on the night of a blue moon, magical things begin to happen. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Pout-Pout Fish Far, Far From Home - Deborah Diesen

Mr. Fish is going on vacation, but what happens when he forgets his favorite toy? CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Nobody Likes a Goblin - Ben Hatke

When adventurers take everything in his dungeon, including his only friend, Goblin sets out to get his friend Skeleton back. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Sofia Martinez: The Beach Trip - Jacqueline Jules

The Martinez family is headed for a weekend at the beach, but Sofia has packed so many games that she does not have room for clothes. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Where the Wild Things Are - Maurice Sendak

Max sails to the land of the wild things, where he becomes their king. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Steam Train, Dream Train - Sherri Duskey Rinker

In this book with rhyming text, the dream train pulls into the station and all the different cars are loaded by the animal workers, each with the appropriate cargo. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Adventures of Beekle - Dan Santat

An imaginary friend waits a long time to be imagined by a child and given a special name, and finally sets out on a quest to find his perfect match in the real world. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Chicken in Space - Adam Lehrhaupt

An adventurous chicken and her pig friend travel to what they believe is outer space, fueled by their imaginations. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Cucumber Quest - Gigi D. G.

The seven kingdoms of Dreamside need a legendary hero. Instead, they'll have to settle for Cucumber, a nerdy magician who just wants to go to school. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

