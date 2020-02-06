10 Books to Read for June 2020

The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read."

June's 10 Books to Read list is all about water — With the summer heat approaching, what is the best way to keep cool? Water! Water is the color of everything relaxing. Water is life. Lay back and enjoy the feel of your summer pool or run in the sprinkles! And always remember to drink lots of water.

#10BooksToRead is a great way to keep your child interested in reading. A partnership between #ABC10, Fortune School of Education, and Sacramento Public Library, we curate a new list each month focused on a central theme.

The Proudest Blue - Ibtihaj Muhammad

It's the start of a brand new year and, best of all, it's Faizah’s older sister Asiya's first day of hijab—a hijab of beautiful blue fabric, like the ocean. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson's Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions - Chris Barton

Chronicles the life and achievements of the NASA engineer and inventor, from his childhood to his accidental invention of the Super Soaker water gun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Swim, Mo, Swim! - David A. Adler

It's Field Day at summer camp and Mo's group, the Guppies, is competing for extra ice cream! It's all on Mo to break the tie in the final event: swimming. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Stella Díaz Never Gives Up - Angela Dominquez

Stella can't wait to see the ocean for the first time, until she learns that the sea and its life forms are in danger due to pollution. Stella wants to save the ocean, but she knows she can't do it alone. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Last True Poets of the Sea - Julia Drake

Teenaged Violet is shipped off to Maine, where she searches for the lost shipwreck that her great-great grandmother survived and for answers about her family's long struggle with mental illness, all while falling in love. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Hey, Water! - Antoinette Portis

A young girl explores her surroundings and sees that water is everywhere. But water doesn't always look the same, it doesn't always feel the same, and it shows up in lots of different shapes. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

They Say Blue - Jillian Tamaki

A young girl describes where she finds colors in both the world around her and beyond what she can see. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Weight of Water - Sarah Crossan

Kasienka, a recent immigrant still searching for her father and facing hostility, only feels content is when she's swimming at the pool… until a new boy swims into her life. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Only Black Girls in Town - Brandy Colbert

In a predominately white California beach town, the only two black seventh-graders, Alberta and Edie, find hidden journals that uncover family secrets and speak to race relations in the past. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Whole Thing Together - Ann Brashares

On alternating weeks, Sasha and Ray vacation in the beach house their parents refused to give up after their divorce, but they never meet until one summer when their lives and those of their siblings intersect in ways none of them could have imagined. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.