UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for November 2018.

Pinny in Fall - Joanne Schwartz

On a crisp fall day, Pinny decides to go for a walk. Her day includes a windy game of tag with her friends and a surprising encounter with the falling autumn leaves.

Hedgehugs: Autumn Hide and Squeak - Steve Wilson and Lucy Tapper

Hattie is unhappy that trees are losing their leaves, but Horace and a new friend show her how much fun autumn can be.

My Autumn Book - Wong Herbert Yee

A young girl rushes outside when the air is crisp and the sky turns gray to observe all of the changes that autumn brings.

Leaves - David Ezra Stein

A curious bear observes how leaves change throughout the seasons.

Mouse Loves Fall - Lauren Thompson

On a crisp autumn day, Mouse and Minka celebrate fall by jumping in a pile of leaves.

In the Middle of Fall - Kevin Henkes

Introduces concepts and vocabulary of fall--autumn colors, changes in plants and animals… and wind, which soon leads to the next season.

Bella’s Fall Coat - Lynn Plourde

Bella has outgrown but does not want to give up her favorite coat made by her grandmother, and must deal with the inevitable change to something new.

Hocus Pocus, It’s Fall! - Anne Sibley O’Brien

When the days begin to cool and the leaves change color, the magic of fall is in the air.

Olivia Loves Owl - David McPhail

After enjoying a perfect autumn day together, Olivia and her stuffed toy friend Owl go inside to wish upon a star and hoot at the moon.

Crayola Fall Colors - Mari Schuh

Features the colors of autumn in photographs and activities to draw for the season.

