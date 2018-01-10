UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for October 2018.

Night Out - Daniel Miyares

Newly-arrived at boarding school, a boy finds an invitation and goes on an adventure that may lead to friendship.

Noisy Night - Mac Barnett

A picture book about a multi-level apartment building's occupants and their many nighttime noises.

Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site - Sherri Duskey Rinker

At sunset, when their work is done for the day, construction equipment make their way to their resting places and go to sleep.

Touch the Brightest Star - Christie Matheson

An interactive picture book showcasing the beauty of nighttime.

Secret Pizza Party - Adam Rubin

While Raccoon is eating pizza at his secret pizza party, he sees a masquerade party going on in the house next door to him and joins the fun.

A Big Mooncake for Little Star - Grace Lin

Reimagines the cycles of the moon as a mother bakes a Big Moon Cookie and, despite Mama's request to wait, Little Star begins nibbling at it every night.

Moon - Patricia Hegarty

Die-cut pages show the phases of the moon as it shines on animals all over the world, from sea turtles laying eggs on the beach to frogs in the jungle and mice in the fields.

Goodnight Moon - Margaret Wise Brown

Goodnight to each of the objects in the great green room: goodnight chairs, goodnight comb, goodnight air.

Flashlight Night - Matt Forrest Esenwine

Three children use a flashlight to light a path around their backyard at night; in the flashlight's beam, another world looms.

Coyote Moon - Maria Gianferrari

In the dark of the night, a mother coyote stalks prey to feed her hungry pups. POUNCE!

