The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." The following are the selections for October 2019.

Every Little Thing - Cedella Marley

In this illustrated version of Bob Marley's song, a young boy, with the encouragement of three little birds, enjoys life and will not let anything get him down. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Bookjoy, Wordjoy - Pat Mora

An inspiring collection of Pat Mora's own glorious poems celebrating a love of words and all the ways we use and interact with them: reading, speaking, writing, and singing. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site - Sherri Duskey Rinker

At sunset, when their work is done for the day, construction equipment make their way to their resting places and go to sleep. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Other Words For Home - Jasmine Warga

Sent with her mother to a relative's home in Cincinnati when her Syrian hometown is overshadowed by violence, Jude worries for the family who were left behind. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Rose That Grew from Concrete - Tupac Shakur

A collection of poetic writings by the late hip-hop icon, informing readers about his beliefs about the future and the power of the human voice while offering insight into his private world and personality. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

High Five - Adam Rubin

Animals present hand slapping skills to readers, just in time for the annual high five contest. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Sheep in a Jeep - Nancy Shaw

Follows a group of hapless sheep as they careen through treacherous landscapes in a jeep. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Fred Rogers

Lyrics from the children's television programs Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and The Children's Corner, collected as an illustrated treasury of poems. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Roots of Rap - Carole Boston Weatherford

Presents the history of hip-hop, including how it evolved from folktales, spirituals, and poetry, to the culture of graffiti art and breakdancing that formed around it. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Poet X - Elizabeth Acevedo

Xiomara Batista feels unheard and unable to hide in her Harlem neighborhood. But Xiomara has plenty she wants to say, and she pours all her frustration and passion onto the pages of a leather notebook. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.