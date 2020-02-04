April's 10 Books to Read list is all about families — Now more than ever, we need family. During this time, while we must stay home, we should cherish all the family time we will have as a result. Or maybe you can't be with your family right now, but you can still have that connection virtually or spiritually. No matter where you are, you are not alone. Even when we are apart, we are still together in our hearts.

#10BooksToRead is a great way to keep your child interested in reading. A partnership between #ABC10, Fortune School of Education, and Sacramento Public Library, we curate a new list each month focused on a central theme.

Saturday - Oge Mora

When all of their special Saturday plans go awry, Ava and her mother still find a way to appreciate one another and their time together.

Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry

A little girl's daddy steps in to help her arrange her curly, coiling, wild hair into styles that allow her to be her natural, beautiful self.

A Big Mooncake for Little Star - Grace Lin

Reimagines the cycles of the moon as a mother bakes a Big Moon Cookie and, despite Mama's request to wait, Little Star begins nibbling at it every night.

Can You See Me? - Libby Scott and Rebecca Westcott

Tally is starting sixth grade at Kingswood Academy and she really wants to fit in, which means somehow hiding her autism, hypersensitivity to touch, and true self.

This Time Will Be Different - Misa Sugiura

CJ's never lived up to her mom's ambition, being happy helping her aunt, Hannah, at their family's flower shop… until her mom announces she's planning to sell the shop to the same people who swindled CJ's family out of their property.

Love Makes a Family - Sophie Beer

Shares some of the fun things families do together, how families come in all different sizes and types, and how they all have love in common.

Charlie & Mouse - Laurel Snyder

Four hilarious stories, two inventive brothers! Join Charlie and Mouse as they talk to lumps, take the neighborhood to a party, sell some rocks, and invent the bedtime banana.

Clean Getaway - Nic Stone

William Lamar, known as "Scoob," goes on a road trip through the South with his grandmother in her RV, visiting some of the major sites in the Civil Rights movement.

Pie in the Sky - Remy Lai

Knowing very little English, eleven-year-old Jingwen feels like an alien when his family immigrates to Australia, but copes with loneliness and the loss of his father by baking elaborate cakes.

Hey, Kiddo - Jarrett Krosoczka

In kindergarten, Jarrett Krosoczka's teacher asks him to draw his family, with a mommy and a daddy. But Jarrett's family is much more complicated than that; his mom is an addict, his father is a mystery, and Jarrett lives with his loud grandparents.