The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." The following are the selections for December 2019.

The King of Kindergarten - Derrick Barnes

Instilled with confidence by his parents, a young boy has a great first day of kindergarten.

Sweety - Andrea Zuill

Sweety is awkward, even for a naked mole rat, but with encouragement from her Aunt Ruth, she begins to see that being herself is the best way to find a friend.

My Papi Has a Motorcycle - Isabel Quintero

When Daisy Ramona zooms around her neighborhood with her papi, she sees the people and places she's always known. She also sees a community that is rapidly changing around her.

The Princess in Black and the Bathtime Battle - Shannon Hale

When the goat pasture is plagued with a foul stench, the Princess in Black and her friends must take on a stinky beast.

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky - Kwame Mbalia

Seventh-grader Tristan tumbles into the MidPass and, with allies John Henry and Brer Rabbit, must entice the god Anansi to come out of hiding.

Tiny T. Rex and the Impossible Hug - Jonathan Stutzman

Tiny T. Rex wants to cheer up his friend Pointy with a hug, but he is frustrated because his arms are too small for proper hugging-- but he is determined to practice.

Just In Case You Want to Fly - Julie Fogliano

Offers encouragement and supplies, from a snack and a blanket to a map for finding the way home, to a loved one who may be facing a new challenge.

Minecraft: The End - Catherynne M. Valente

The twin endermen Fin and Mo live in the mysterious land of the End. They know everything there is to know about their world—until the strangers from another dimension arrive.

Stargazing - Jen Wang

Perfectionist Christine and artistic, confident, impulsive Moon become unlikely best friends, whose friendship is tested by jealousy, social expectations, and illness.

On the Come Up - Angie Thomas

When sixteen-year-old Bri, an aspiring rapper, pours her anger and frustration into her first song, she finds herself at the center of a controversy.