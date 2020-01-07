10 Books to Read for July 2020

The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read."

This 10 Books to Read list is all about connection — Everyone finds a connection in different ways, whether it’s a connection with family, friends, your past, spirituality or the stars. Wherever you find it, hold on to it and let it be your guiding light.

#10BooksToRead is a great way to keep your child interested in reading. A partnership between #ABC10, Fortune School of Education, and Sacramento Public Library, we curate a new list each month focused on a central theme.

Going Down Home with Daddy - Kelly Starling Lyons

Alan looks forward to the family reunion where Daddy grew up, but everyone is supposed to share something and Alan worries about arriving with empty hands. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Thank You, Omu! - Oge Mora

When the aroma of Omu's homemade stew fills the air, her neighbors arrive, one by one, for a taste until all is gone except for her generous spirit. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Forever or a Day - Sarah Jacoby

The narrator muses on the nature and trickiness of time, and how too often it passes far too quickly, robbing this parent of the minutes and hours spent with their child. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

From the Desk of Zoe Washington - Janae Marks

Avid baker Zoe Washington receives a letter on her twelfth birthday from her biological father, who is in prison for a terrible crime. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Phoenix First Must Burn - Patrice Caldwell (ed.)

Sixteen tales by bestselling and award-winning authors that explore the Black experience through fantasy, science fiction, and magic. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Child of the Universe - Ray Jayawardhana

When a father and daughter look out at the moon, the father finds a connection between his child and the cosmos. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

If I Was the Sunshine - Julie Fogliano

Illustrations and simple, rhyming text explore the nature of connection and relationships. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Ways to Make Sunshine - Renée Watson

The Hart family of Portland, Oregon, faces many setbacks, but no matter what, Ryan tries to bring sunshine to her loved ones. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

As Brave as You - Jason Reynolds

When Genie and his older brother spend their summer in the country with their grandparents, he learns a secret about his grandfather and what it means to be brave. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

This is My Brain in Love - I. W. Gregorio

Rising high school juniors Jocelyn Wu and Will Domenici fall in love while trying to save the Wu family restaurant, A-Plus Chinese Garden. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.