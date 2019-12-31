The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." The following are the selections for January 2020.

The Snowy Day - Ezra Jack Keats

The adventures of a little boy in the city on a very snowy day. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Snow Globe Wishes - Erin Dealey

After the worst snowstorm of the year, a young girl wishes on a snow globe that everyone will come out to play and share a dream of peace. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Bear Snores On - Karma Wilson

On a cold winter night many animals gather to party in the cave of a sleeping bear, who then awakes and protests that he has missed the food and the fun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Ice Wolves - Amie Kaufman

Ice wolves and scorch dragons are sworn enemies. So when Anders takes one elemental form and his twin sister, Rayna, takes another, he wonders whether they are even related. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Before I Let Go - Marieke Nijkamp

Returning to her small Alaska home town after her bipolar best friend's death, Corey uncovers chilling secrets about the townspeople. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Big Bed for Little Snow - Grace Lin

When winter comes, Mommy makes a soft bed for Little Snow to sleep on, but each night he cannot resist jumping on the bed, causing tiny feathers to fly down. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Best in Snow - April Pulley Sayre

A photographic non-fiction picture book about the wonder of snowfall and the winter water cycle. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Frankie Sparks and the Big Sled Challenge - Megan Frazer Blakemore

Frankie Sparks is excited about her town's team sled design contest but while she knows a lot about building a sled, she has much to learn about building a team. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown - Jeff Kinney

When snow shuts down Greg Heffley’s middle school, his neighborhood transforms into a wintry battlefield. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Light It Up - Kekla Magoon

Told from multiple viewpoints, Shae Tatum, an unarmed, thirteen-year-old black girl, is shot by a white police officer, throwing their community into upheaval and making it a target of demonstrators. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.