10 Books to Read for May 2020

The Sacramento Public Library, ABC10 and Fortune School have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read."

May's 10 Books to Read list is all about outdoors — While we're all spending some more time at home and using social media for virtual connection, we need to also remember to spend some time outside. Let Mother Nature sweep you up in her arms and feel the sunshine, the breeze, and the green grass on your feet.

#10BooksToRead is a great way to keep your child interested in reading. A partnership between #ABC10, Fortune School of Education, and Sacramento Public Library, we curate a new list each month focused on a central theme.

A New Kind of Wild - Zara Gonzalez Hoang

When Ren moves to Ava's city, he feels lost without his wild. How will he ever feel at home in a place with no green and no magic, where everything is exactly what it seems? CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt - Kate Messner

Up in the garden, the world is full of green—leaves and sprouts, growing vegetables, ripening fruit. But down in the dirt exists a busy world. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Hike - Alison Farrell

Three friends set out on a day hike to explore their local forest, intending to climb to the top of the hill, where they will plant a flag, read a poem, and release feathers into the wind. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

King and the Dragonflies - Kacen Callender

In a small but turbulent Louisiana town, one boy's grief takes him beyond the bayous of his backyard, to learn that there is no right way to be yourself. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Wild Beauty - Anna-Marie McLemore

For nearly a century, the Nomeolvides women have tended the grounds of La Pradera, hiding a terrible legacy, until mysterious Fel arrives and Estrella helps him explore his dangerous past. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Tiny Seed - Eric Carle

The life cycle of a flower is told through the adventures of a seed, as it floats across the sky, nestles in the ground, and finally grows into the flower it was always meant to be. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Springtime Blossoms - Jerdine Nolen

Jada and Jamal are searching for signs of spring. So are their best friends, Carlita Garcia and Josh Cornell. But the most surprising sign of spring awaits them at school the next day… CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Mighty Jack - Ben Hatke

Jack dreads summer with his boring little sister who doesn't talk at all. Ever. But one day while they are at a flea market, she tells Jack to trade their mother's car for a box of mysterious seeds. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Strange Birds - Celia C. Pérez

After Ofelia, Aster, Cat, and Lane fail to persuade a local girls club to change an outdated tradition, they form an alternative group that shakes up their sleepy Florida town. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine - Maika and Maritza Moulite

Seventeen-year-old Haitian American Alaine Beauparlant finds herself spending the next two months doing what her school is calling a "spring volunteer immersion project." CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.