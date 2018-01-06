In California, where fun in the sun is a way of life, teens love to hang out at the beach or by the pool to beat the summer sizzle. And when California “cool” is often defined by a glowing tan, the tanning bed is an alluring destination, too. Most young people don’t think much about the dangerous effects of the sun and artificial ultraviolent (UV) light, but sun safety early in life is crucial to preventing skin cancer in adulthood.

Some studies have shown that high school students seem to be more motivated to use sunscreen when educated about the aging effects of UV light compared to the increased skin cancer risk of UV light...

Click here to read more.

ABC10's 10 Books to read is sponsored by UC Davis Children's Hospital.

© 2018 KXTV