The UC Davis Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology is committed to providing the highest quality care to women in every stage of her life, whether she is seeking contraceptive or fertility advice, care during and after pregnancy, or treatment for menopausal symptoms, we will be with her every step of the way.

Click here to learn more.

ABC10's 10 Books to read is sponsored by UC Davis Children's Hospital.

© 2018 KXTV