SAN FRANCISCO — Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America, is pleased to announce its premiere sponsorship of Grass Lands, a curated cannabis experience taking place at the 11th annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco. Held at the famous Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands is the ultimate celebration of music, food, and everything to love about the Bay Area. The Cookies sponsorship at Grass Lands 2019 will present a 30x30 foot activation that will provide festival attendees with an up close and personal look at Cookies products and will serve as the first ever point of sale for the brand in its hometown.

Grass Lands is located in SoPo (South of the Polo Field) and spotlights the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. The experience, which was introduced as its own section of Outside Lands in 2018, is known for making history as the first destination at a major music festival that officially and legally allowed cannabis on-site to attendees who are 21+.

Within Grass Lands, Cookies will have a large presence offering reprieve for festival go-er's that will serve as a spot to chill out and get familiar with the brand's best hits. Highlights include flower, pre-rolls, and Cookies Cookies that will be available for purchase alongside a consumption area. Adding to the experience will be magnifying glasses for each flower in an effort to provide the tools necessary for people to discover and educate themselves on their favorite strain. In addition to the direct sales within the activation, Cookies products will also be available for purchase through customized Grasshopper kiosks located throughout Grass Lands.

"Outside Lands is one of the biggest festivals in San Francisco and I had the opportunity to perform there last year when one of the main artists didn't make it," says Berner, founder and CEO of Cookies. "The love and vibe was incredible. To be able to now legally sell herb at a festival like this is legendary and shows the true progress in normalizing cannabis. Music and weed have always went together and it's pretty epic to know we will be part of this next step. I hated seeing my fans get kicked out of my shows for smoking. It's part of the experience. I truly want to thank the city for always being innovators when it comes to the next steps in the cannabis industry."

Outside Lands spanned across three days on August 9th - 11th and continues to shine as a festival that's totally original and 100% San Francisco. Aside from performances from artists across three stages, the festival programming combined an eclectic lineup with world class art, wine, food, cannabis, interactive activities, talks and more, making it a party for all five senses.

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies was founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder. The combination of new genetics, the internet, music and being one of the first companies to establish an identity and streetwear company based on the brand represents a priceless time that may never come back. With the music industry backing Cookies and social media and Youtube vlogs documenting the growth of Cookies and breeding projects, the community was able to take that ride with the brand which build a grassroots cult following.

Today, Cookies is one of the most respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and is globally recognized, amassing a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. With two flagship Cookies stores in Los Angeles on Melrose and Maywood and a third location in Redding, Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed to sale business allows for complete quality control at every step from cultivation and production to retail experience.

In 2015, the brand's hip-hop credibility effortlessly expanded Cookies into streetwear and today offers a range of products for both men and women in the apparel and accessories categories as well as a curated selection of smoking supplies.

To learn more, please visit www.cookiescalifornia.com. For Berner's full bio, interview requests, and more information please contact press@cookiescalifornia.com.

ABOUT OUTSIDE LANDS

Outside Lands is the world's first gourmet music festival. Taking place August 9th - 11th in San Francisco's historic Golden Gate Park, the 12th annual Outside Lands lineup features headliners Paul Simon, Twenty One Pilots and Childish Gambino, joined by Flume, Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Ella Mai, blink-182, Kygo, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Leon Bridges, Mavis Staples, Counting Crows, Bebe Rexha and more.

