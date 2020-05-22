California DMV considers secondary extension for driver license renewal

While maintaining social distancing, DMV offers ways for drivers to renew their license and tries to accommodate people affected by the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Nearly a week before the extension deadline, California drivers with expired licenses asked many questions about what they should do and whether there will be another extension after May 31.

A spokesperson for the Department of Moter Vehicles told ABC10 in an email that they are considering an extension past the current renewal deadline, May 31, for drivers whose license expired during the pandemic.

The spokesperson said in the meantime, there are ways that people can get their licenses renewed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the full list of the questions and answers:

Will there be a secondary extension on driver's licenses?

A secondary extension is currently under consideration.

Will appointments canceled due to the pandemic be rescheduled?

The DMV will be rescheduling appointments that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While people cannot make new appointments, can they come in as walk-ins?

As time and space allow, open DMV offices are processing transactions for customers who come to an office. Most DMV transactions can be completed online or through the mail, at kiosks or through a business partner.

When can people start making appointments again?

Once DMV offices are open statewide and are fully functional, appointments will be made available.

Should drivers renew their licenses online and then wait to get a REAL ID later?

This is the preferred option. The federal government has pushed back the REAL ID enforcement date to Oct. 1, 2021, to give people more time to apply.

Are drivers expected to pay for a license twice to get a REAL ID?

For those customers who renew between March and July (online) and subsequently come into an office to get a REAL ID by July 31, 2020, fees will be waived for the second card.

Is there a way to apply for a REAL ID online?

The REAL ID application is online. Customers can also upload their documents online prior to their office visit for faster service. To complete the application process and comply with federal requirements to get a REAL ID, the customer needs to visit an office, bring the required documents and take a photo. We encourage customers interested in applying for a REAL ID to visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the application and gather the necessary documents.

