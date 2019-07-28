SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Children taking part in the Sacramento SPCA’s Camp Kindness are learning life lessons as they care for animals.

Erica Fiske-Sanders, humane education and outreach coordinator, said students gain important skills.

"Empathy development, critical thinking skills, and the technical know-how of understanding what animals are trying to communicate," she said.

Camp Kindness is one of the educational programs at the Sacramento SPCA. They take kids between 7 and 15-years-old and give them a hands-on animal related education. Activities include games, crafts, tours, guest speakers, animal-related education, professional demonstrations, and veterinary observation.

The camp sessions fill up fast, and the SPCA offers them during the summer, as well as during winter and spring break.

More information on Camp Kindness can be found on the Sacramento SPCA's website.

