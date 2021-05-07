'It's pretty emotional here at the office' | CHP officer back at work following life-threatening injuries

Officer Gordon faced a long recovery after being hit by a suspected DUI driver.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — After being away from the office for 564 days, Officer David Gordon is back working at the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter office.

A drunk driving crash left Gordon fighting for his life in 2019 with multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He spent four months in the hospital and went through several surgeries during recovery.

Officer Josh Oglesby with CHP Yuba-Sutter said the atmosphere in the office following his return is largely celebratorial.

"Now, it's pretty emotional here at the office, you know, cause some of us have worked with him pretty much our whole career," Oglesby said.

The accident meant Gordon had a long road to recovery. After his four months in the hospital, he took his first steps toward home on February 2020 with his wife Tina Gordon and fellow officers cheering him on.

“I still have a long way to go, but considering where I was, I’m very lucky to be alive,” Gordon told ABC10 in an October 2020 interview.

Oglesby said that as of now, Gordon is not going out in the field, and is working on a part-time basis.

"He's working off-duty in the office," Oglesby said. "It's two days a week about four hours a day, basically."

Oglesby added that Gordon's triumphant return on a part-time basis will evolve into more and more hours in the office.

"He'd like to, you know, in the future get it to where he's here for longer periods of time during the day and more days a week," Oglesby said. "His spirits are good that he can return to a more normal thing or a longer day, basically."