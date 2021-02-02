Community comes together to paint over racist graffiti

After a community awoke to racist graffiti in their neighborhood, people came together to cover up the hate with messages of love.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento community came together to spread messages of love after someone sprayed words of hate around their neighborhood.

Racism and hateful language is nothing new for Neal Liggins of Del Paso Heights, but seeing graffiti proclaiming white supremacy right outside his window made his heart sink.

"Seeing it that close was definitely a reminder of just how real it is and how next door it can be," explained Liggins. He shared photos of the graffiti with friends, who decided to take action.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh my god, our babies cannot see this," said Tonya Mack. "We do not want them further terrorized and victimized by such disgusting vulgar language."

Mack helped organize a group of about 20 volunteers in the largely black and diverse neighborhood on Monday morning. Now, instead of a hateful message, the fence, off the northern bike trail at South Avenue reads, "Black, white, red, brown, yellow is beautiful"

"I wish you could feel the energy that was out there because that was so much more than painting a fence," said Mack. "You know when we said 'love wins' when we said 'no hate,' I could feel a shift in the energy."

Mervin Brookins, CEO of Brother to Brother, joined the clean-up with mentees. He said it was empowering for young people to see they can be the change they want to see.

"We have paint," said Brookins. "Every time is happens, we'll be right back."

If given an opportunity to talk to the vandal, Liggins and Mack said they want to start with an honest conversation about what led them down a hateful path.



"It's a phase, and a place, and an evolution. It doesn’t' necessarily have to be who you are. It doesn't define your soul," said Liggins.



