RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — An unfiltered conversation with students from Rancho Cordova's Cordova High School shows how they talk about grade point averages and test scores creating a culture of memorizing and less learning.

It leads to students taking classes that look good on college applications, but it also leaves them wondering about their own passions and the careers they want to pursue.

What is working are the classes that open the floor for discussion. A class called T.O.K.,or Theory of Learning, allows the students to voice opinions without judgement and students feel more classes like this help would inspire and prepare them for the world after school.

