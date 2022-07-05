Right before Mother's Day, 65 women give birth at Dallas hospital

Officials at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas said they typically deliver on average 11 babies per day. But in the past 72 hours, they delivered 65.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Sunday marks the day to celebrate all the moms out there.

Right before Mother's Day, 65 women at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas alone became moms, hospital officials told WFAA. The labor and delivery team at Baylor University Medical Center is one of the busiest in North Texas, they said, typically delivering 11 babies on average per day.

However, in the past 72 hours, the Baylor University Medical Center team delivered 65 babies, nearly double their daily average.

Post-Partum Nurse Britney Waisner has been with the hospital for five years and said she has not seen this type of increase in some time.

"I can only think of one other time something like this has happened," Waisner said. "Definitely pretty crazy."

One of those 65 new moms, Mesquite native Jennifer Terry, will celebrate Mother’s Day at home with her new baby boy, Lincoln, who was born on May 5.

"Baby Lincoln wasn't supposed to be here until the 17th, but he is now considered a Cinco de Mayo baby," Terry said. "The way it all happened was a surprise, but I mean, being here from start to finish has been one of the best experiences by far."

Lincoln is the third child for Terry and her husband, Reginald Terry. All three of their children have been delivered at Baylor University Medical Center, she said.

"It's definitely been a blessing throughout," said Terry. "God's timing is perfect."

Mother's Day is always the second Sunday of May.

The 2022 holiday is creeping up on daughters and sons everywhere because while this year's celebration is on Sunday, May 8 - which is the second Sunday of May - it doesn't feel like it. That's because it is the first full weekend of May; the month began on a Sunday. So, technically May 1 was the very first Sunday of the month.