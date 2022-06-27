Deputy Brian Ishmael Memorial Highway sign unveiled in El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, "the signs are being mounted on both eastbound and westbound Highway 50 at Missouri Flat Road."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A new memorial sign was unveiled Monday honoring the life of fallen El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brian Ishmael.

Deputy Ishmael was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 23, 2019, while responding to reports of an alleged theft from a marijuana garden in the Somerset area.

On Monday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office unveiled one of the Memorial Highway signs honoring Ishmael.

According to deputies, "the signs are being mounted on both eastbound and westbound Highway 50 at Missouri Flat Road."

Deputies say the signs are being placed in an area where Ishmael frequently drove as both an El Dorado County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Placerville Police Department officer.

"As you drive by these signs, please remember Deputy Brian “Ish” Ishmael, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," deputies wrote in a statement. "We will never forget you 'Ish.'"

Today at 10:00 am one of the Deputy Brian “Ish” Ishmael Memorial Highway signs was unveiled in front of the El Dorado... Posted by El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 27, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9