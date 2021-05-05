Dixon May Fair offering fair food to-go and virtual events

The 2021 theme for the Dixon May Fair is "Virtual Fun for Everyone" and begins Thursday, May 6.

DIXON, Calif. — After the cancellation of the 2020 Dixon May Fair, this year the fair is taking a new approach for residents and visitors alike to still enjoy those classic fair events and food.

The 2021 theme is "Virtual Fun for Everyone" and features a virtual livestock show. Patricia Conklin, CEO of the Dixon May Fair, shared on the fair's Facebook page that, “we are very disappointed that we cannot offer all of our traditional fair categories and showcase our community in person but we felt it was important to continue this tradition. We have adapted categories and changed the program to fit a virtual format. All entries will be completed online and are accessible through our website at www.dixonmayfair.com.”

Fans of the fair can also get a taste of those classic fair foods this year with Dixon May Fair's "Grab and Go - Taste of the May Fair" event. This grab and go style drive-thru gives you the chance to enjoy that delicious corndog or fried Oreo from the comfort of your own home. There's no admission or parking fee.

Below are event times and dates:

4 to 8 p.m. Thursday May 6

Thursday May 6 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday May 8

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9

For more information on virtual events and the Taste of May Fair, visit the Dixon May Fair website.

