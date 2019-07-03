SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Now it’s always hard not to get jealous of your friends’ Instagram posts, especially when there are vacation pics or amazing food. But don’t get green with envy and spend all your green to make up for it.

We’ve got some easy tips to help you make sure your fear of missing out (FOMO) doesn't hurt your wallet.

First off, you’ll want to figure out why you’re getting so much FOMO because that amazing beach pic in Cabo that your friend from college posted may not actually be the source. So ask yourself, when was the last time you had a day off? Because you might just need a break. Take a mental health day and put on that face mask. Maybe drink a glass of wine.

Second, you can take a quick weekend trip that won’t break the bank. One of the best things about living in NorCal is that we’re so close to everything. Take a ski weekend in Tahoe, go hike in Auburn, visit some wineries in Napa or go check out the Golden Gate Bridge.

And finally, don’t scroll so much. Now, I don’t mean you have to delete the app or anything drastic, but just maybe limit yourself. You can still post and look at your friends’ feeds. Put your phone away for a bit and stop the mindless scroll. Pick up a book or go to a park. Do what makes you happy, not what Instagram says is happiness. You and your wallet will both be happier.

