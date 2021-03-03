Zoom fatigue? Maybe a duck can help!

SEATTLE — Zoom fatigue getting you down? Perhaps a duck can help!
For just $10, Ducks at Work will schedule a real live duck to pop up in your Zoom meeting for five minutes - muted, of course, so no quacks interrupt your very important meeting.
There are five ducks to choose from, but each one has their own charming personality. They even have a cute little work background, so they fit right in!
All of these hard-working ducks live at Ducks and Clucks, a rescue and rehabilitation home for domestic birds. The money you pay for a duck visit goes towards taking care of these busy birds.
