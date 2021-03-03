x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Life

Zoom fatigue? Maybe a duck can help!

Ducks at Work let you to invite a real live duck to your Zoom meeting. And let's be real, that's hilarious. 🦆

SEATTLE — Zoom fatigue getting you down? Perhaps a duck can help!

For just $10, Ducks at Work will schedule a real live duck to pop up in your Zoom meeting for five minutes - muted, of course, so no quacks interrupt your very important meeting.

There are five ducks to choose from, but each one has their own charming personality. They even have a cute little work background, so they fit right in!

Credit: Ducks at Work
Five different ducks are available to visit your virtual meeting.

All of these hard-working ducks live at Ducks and Clucks, a rescue and rehabilitation home for domestic birds. The money you pay for a duck visit goes towards taking care of these busy birds.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.