ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Nurses, doctors and police officers are some of the essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak who keep our communities safe. Roseville Edible Arrangements Franchise Owner Heidi Hill said it is important to her to keep them well fed.

“Things are a little unknown right now but we want to make sure that everyone that’s been working in the medical field and at essential businesses, we are trying to keep them as healthy as possible," Hill said.

Hill's team comes in early to prepare up to 200 fresh fruit salads and vegetable plates to take to those who don’t always get to take a break due to the overwhelming need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“When we put together a fresh fruit salad in a cup individually for them they can just take that and sit down for ten minutes and enjoy a fresh fruit salad and get some healthy vitamins in them so they can go on to the next patient,” Hill said.

Hill and her team have delivered whole apples, oranges, melons and grapes in their fruit baskets and celery, mushrooms and bell peppers in their vegetable basket. Hill doesn’t just limit her deliveries to Roseville first responders. She has also delivered to Sacramento, Elk Grove, and Bakersfield.

“From Visalia all the way to here where I’m at in Roseville we have delivered to dozens of hospitals,” Hill said.

As for Hill’s team, she said that she’s had to cut back hours but has not had to lay anyone off.

The fruits and vegetables for the first responders are coming from corporate instead of out of the franchisee’s pocketbook.

“Thank you very much to everybody that is out there firefighters, first responder people in the hospitals, even the staff that’s not nurses and doctors. There’s a lot of admin and we really appreciate all your efforts,” Hill said.

