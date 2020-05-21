Elk Grove couple finds creative outlet in videos to get out of quarantine boredom

Dyvona and Bernard Moore started creating weekly videos to help deal with boredom during the stay-at-home orders.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — During the coronavirus pandemic, one couple has found it difficult to stay busy during California's stay-at-home, so they started making videos to pass the time.

"We were just snacking and eating because that’s all we could do in the house other than clean," said Dyvona Moore. "We saw how this pandemic was making everybody sad and just kind of gloom and doom and we wanted to bring laughter to this whole thing."

Moore says she and her husband were getting tired of quarantine and were just bored all the time. That's when she started writing lyrics.

"I thought of those lyrics because they canceled all the basketball games, they canceled church services, everything has been canceled," Moore explains. "So I just started saying I’m tired of quarantine and I thought of this melody from this song 'Take me to the King' by Kurt Franklin and so I just wrote the lyrics."

“I’m tired of quarantine” Written by Dyvona Moore Please share!!! The world needs a laugh right now 😂 Follow us on IG @themoores92119 or on YouTube @ Bernard and Dyvona Moore I don’t own the rights to this music!!! Posted by Dyvona Moore on Friday, March 27, 2020

For a three minute song, it took Moore maybe 20 minutes to write.

"I like writing music. I’m the worship leader at my church and I write my own music, so it was easy."

And when asked about getting her husband to dance along with her, Moore said, "He's just as crazy as I am. It was his idea to stuff our clothes."

This video was just the first of many. People started asking them to create more, so they did. Moore and her husband created characters for their other videos called Cleophus and Myrtle Hightower. There is even a Facebook page dedicated to them.

Cleophus and Myrtle Hightower Cleophus and Myrtle Hightower. 362 likes. Arts & Entertainment

"The more we do, the more people ask for them. Even our friends call us Myrtle and Cleophus," Moore explains. "We try to come up with something every week to keep people laughing during this quarantine and this pandemic."

Cleophus and Myrtle Hightower Cleophus and Myrtle Hightower added a new photo.

Moore and her husband do the videos to brighten people's days and to help them escape the world around them, even for just a minute.

"We just want everybody to know to find the laughter in this, to have fun."

More stories to make you smile:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: