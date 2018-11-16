ADA, Mich. - Dr. Kristopher Sharpe has seen a variety of objects show up in a pet's stomach. "Objects like socks, toys, cat toys even a spoon," says Sharpe.

But what happened to an Ada couple a few days ago was a first, even for him.

"Bella is a labradoodle, she's a year old labradoodle," says Sharpe. And according to her owners, Dan and Cindy McCombs, she is quite mischievous.

"The wife had gone to bed Friday night and woke up Saturday morning missing her ring," says Sharpe.

The ring is custom made with branches holding the stone.

"The husband had borrowed a metal detector and scoured the house and the yard and was able to find it by putting the metal detector on Bella and it started going off," says Sharpe.

Bella was caught "ring-handed."

X-rays confirmed the suspicion. The couple did not want surgery for Bella so when induced vomiting didn't work, Sharpe used a special scope tool.

"I used a special grasping forcep to grab a hold of it and then the object and the scope all came out," says Sharpe.

After a little cleaning, the ring, and more importantly Bella, were both OK.

"We were all very relieved to get this done without surgery. It was a good outcome and getting the ring back makes it even better," says Sharpe.

