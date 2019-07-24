SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The first day of school is almost here and there are a large number of soon-to-be students who will need school supplies. Here are some ways you can help out with local back-to-school backpack drives.
1. Operation Backpack, Volunteers of America
- Volunteers of America is giving backpacks to shelters, transitional housing and foster youth in Northern California
- Some of the items Volunteers of America is asking for are backpacks, three-ring binders, pencil boxes, pencils and notebooks
- For a list of drop off locations, click here
- Volunteers of America is accepting donations until July 26
2. Fill-a-Backpack Drive, Sacramento Children's Home
- Sutterville Road from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Sacramento Children's Home requests backpacks be delivered by Aug. 1 but will accept donations until Sept. 1
- Sacramento's Children Home is asking for some of the following items: notebooks, folders, paper, pens and crayons
- Backpacks can be donated to the Sacramento Children's Home on 2750 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento, Calif. 95820
- For more information, click here
3. Back to School/Health & Wellness Fair, Higher Heights Tabernacle Of Praise International
- Free backpack and school supplies.
- Free food
- Health Screenings
- Dental Screening
- Bounce houses
- Raffles
- The event is scheduled for July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oakbrook Park 3341, Sacramento, Calif. 95833
- For more information, click here
4. School Supply Drive Pop Up, JJ's Hello Foundation
- Vendors are scheduled to be on hand, who will donate a portion of their proceeds to purchase school supplies
- They are seeking backpacks, pens, pencils, highlighters, index cards and books
- The event is scheduled for July 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tomato Alley Collective on 2014 28th Street, F, Sacramento, Calif. 95818.
- Donations can be made directly here.
- For more information, click here.
5. Calvary Christian Center
- One bag filled with school supplies
- Light refreshments
- The event is scheduled for Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvary Christian Center 8605 Folsom Boulevard Suite B, Sacramento, Calif. 95826
- For more information, click here
6. Sacramento Realtist 3rd Annual Backpack Drive, Sacramento Realtist Association
- Backpacks include some of the following items: washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, calculators, highlighters and three-ring binders
- Backpacks and supplies can be dropped off at Goree & Thompson Real Estate, Inc. until Aug. 2. It is located at 8211 Bruceville Rd. #145, Sacramento, Calif. 95823
- For more information, click here
7. Backpack Drive for Starting Point and Mustard Seed School, Nxt Gov Community Engagement Committee
- NxtGov Community Engagement Committee is seeking to give backpacks and school supplies to homeless children in the Sacramento area
- They are accepting donations on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howe Elementary School 2404 Howe Ave., Sacramento, Calif. 95825
- For more information, click here