SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The first day of school is almost here and there are a large number of soon-to-be students who will need school supplies. Here are some ways you can help out with local back-to-school backpack drives.

1. Operation Backpack, Volunteers of America

  • Volunteers of America is giving backpacks to shelters, transitional housing and foster youth in Northern California
  • Some of the items Volunteers of America is asking for are backpacks, three-ring binders, pencil boxes, pencils and notebooks
  • For a list of drop off locations, click here
  • Volunteers of America is accepting donations until July 26

2. Fill-a-Backpack Drive, Sacramento Children's Home

  • Sutterville Road from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • The Sacramento Children's Home requests backpacks be delivered by Aug. 1 but will accept donations until Sept. 1
  • Sacramento's Children Home is asking for some of the following items: notebooks, folders, paper, pens and crayons
  • Backpacks can be donated to the Sacramento Children's Home on 2750 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento, Calif. 95820
  • For more information, click here

3. Back to School/Health & Wellness Fair, Higher Heights Tabernacle Of Praise International

  • Free backpack and school supplies.
  • Free food
  • Health Screenings 
  • Dental Screening 
  • Bounce houses 
  • Raffles
  • The event is scheduled for July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oakbrook Park 3341, Sacramento, Calif. 95833
  • For more information, click here 

4. School Supply Drive Pop Up, JJ's Hello Foundation

  • Vendors are scheduled to be on hand, who will donate a portion of their proceeds to purchase school supplies 
  • They are seeking backpacks, pens, pencils, highlighters, index cards and books
  • The event is scheduled for July 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tomato Alley Collective on 2014 28th Street, F, Sacramento, Calif. 95818.
  • Donations can be made directly here.
  • For more information, click here. 

5. Calvary Christian Center

  • One bag filled with school supplies 
  • Light refreshments
  • The event is scheduled for Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvary Christian Center 8605 Folsom Boulevard Suite B, Sacramento, Calif. 95826
  • For more information, click here

6. Sacramento Realtist 3rd Annual Backpack Drive, Sacramento Realtist Association 

  • Backpacks include some of the following items: washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, calculators, highlighters and three-ring binders
  • Backpacks and supplies can be dropped off at Goree & Thompson Real Estate, Inc. until Aug. 2. It is located at 8211 Bruceville Rd. #145, Sacramento, Calif. 95823
  • For more information, click here

7. Backpack Drive for Starting Point and Mustard Seed School, Nxt Gov Community Engagement Committee

  • NxtGov Community Engagement Committee is seeking to give backpacks and school supplies to homeless children in the Sacramento area
  • They are accepting donations on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howe Elementary School 2404 Howe Ave., Sacramento, Calif. 95825
  • For more information, click here