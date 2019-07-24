SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The first day of school is almost here and there are a large number of soon-to-be students who will need school supplies. Here are some ways you can help out with local back-to-school backpack drives.

1. Operation Backpack, Volunteers of America

Volunteers of America is giving backpacks to shelters, transitional housing and foster youth in Northern California

Some of the items Volunteers of America is asking for are backpacks, three-ring binders, pencil boxes, pencils and notebooks

For a list of drop off locations, click here

Volunteers of America is accepting donations until July 26

2. Fill-a-Backpack Drive, Sacramento Children's Home

Sutterville Road from Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Sacramento Children's Home requests backpacks be delivered by Aug. 1 but will accept donations until Sept. 1

Sacramento's Children Home is asking for some of the following items: notebooks, folders, paper, pens and crayons

Backpacks can be donated to the Sacramento Children's Home on 2750 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento, Calif. 95820

For more information, click here

3. Back to School/Health & Wellness Fair, Higher Heights Tabernacle Of Praise International

Free backpack and school supplies.

Free food

Health Screenings

Dental Screening

Bounce houses

Raffles

The event is scheduled for July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oakbrook Park 3341, Sacramento, Calif. 95833

For more information, click here

4. School Supply Drive Pop Up, JJ's Hello Foundation

Vendors are scheduled to be on hand, who will donate a portion of their proceeds to purchase school supplies

They are seeking backpacks, pens, pencils, highlighters, index cards and books

The event is scheduled for July 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tomato Alley Collective on 2014 28th Street, F, Sacramento, Calif. 95818.

Donations can be made directly here.

For more information, click here.



5. Calvary Christian Center

One bag filled with school supplies

Light refreshments

The event is scheduled for Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvary Christian Center 8605 Folsom Boulevard Suite B, Sacramento, Calif. 95826

For more information, click here

6. Sacramento Realtist 3rd Annual Backpack Drive, Sacramento Realtist Association

Backpacks include some of the following items: washable markers, colored pencils, crayons, calculators, highlighters and three-ring binders

Backpacks and supplies can be dropped off at Goree & Thompson Real Estate, Inc. until Aug. 2. It is located at 8211 Bruceville Rd. #145, Sacramento, Calif. 95823

For more information, click here

7. Backpack Drive for Starting Point and Mustard Seed School, Nxt Gov Community Engagement Committee