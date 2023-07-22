SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the cutest group of ducklings from a storm grate Saturday afternoon.
SAFD arrived near Willie's Grill & Ice House and found eight Black-bellied whistling ducklings in a storm grate.
Fire officials say the ducklings' mom walked over a storm grate and left them behind.
The ducklings were rescued by SAFD and placed in a sink to get water. Fire officials even grabbed a photo opportunity with the spotted critters by placing them on a fire truck.
The ducklings were taken to Animal Care Services and will then be sent to a wildlife refuge in Kendalia.
Black-bellied whistling ducks can have up to 18 duck chicks and are spotted near the Gulf Coast, according to US Fish and Wildlife Service.