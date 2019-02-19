You’ve spent more than a decade in school learning the basics: Reading, writing, and some math (that you will probably not remember). And you may have even followed that up with college.

You think you know about life, until suddenly you realize you’re not quite sure how to be an adult.

This realization can come in many different forms, from the first time you have to pay the rent (and all those utilities) to your first jury summons. It’s a time of life where for the first time you have to worry about your credit score or find yourself a doctor when you get sick.

