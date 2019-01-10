SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento boy created a cookbook that does not require heat in the hopes it would prevent another child from getting burned as he did.

Ronald Carmon III burned his chest and his arm when he was 2-years-old. His hospital bill at Shriner's Hospital for Children in Sacramento went up to a few thousand dollars.

His family has paid the bill, but Ronald had an idea to come up with the same amount in the form of a donation to the hospital who helped him so much.

READ MORE:

Ronald created an ingredient book full of recipes and cooking instructions. There are 100 recipes and all are no-bake, meaning they do not require any fire or heat to make.

The top two meals are "Ronnie's I Can See Seafood Salad" and "Ronnie's Veggie Vegetarian Breakfast Croissant."

Ronald is also a philanthropist. He is constantly finding ways to give back. To follow Ronald's journey and to help out, click here. You can also follow him on Instagram, too!

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 'They're just amazing!' says father after daughter's return to health | Children's Miracle Network