SACRAMENTO, California — The holiday season is coming fast and Polar Express, a holiday-themed train ride, tickets are about to go on sale.

This Polar Express has become a tradition for some Sacramento-area families, and the California State Railroad Museum is preparing to continue the fun starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Tickets for members go on sale starting Sept. 1, depending on which membership level the ticket buyer has:

Sept. 1-15 - Silver Spike, Gold Spike and Platinum Spike members (must call 916-445-8242 to purchase tickets)

- Silver Spike, Gold Spike and Platinum Spike members (must call 916-445-8242 to purchase tickets) Sept. 24 – Bronze Spike, Trainmaster, Engineer, Yardmaster and Freight Agent members

– Bronze Spike, Trainmaster, Engineer, Yardmaster and Freight Agent members Sept. 25 – Conductor, Fireman, Telegrapher and Hostler members

– Conductor, Fireman, Telegrapher and Hostler members Sept. 26 – Caboose Club, Brakeman, Handcar Club and Switchman members

Only Silver, Gold and Platinum members can purchase their tickets over the phone. Everyone else must purchase tickets on the California State Railroad Museum website.

People who do not have a membership to the Railroad Museum can still purchase a membership online by Sept. 5 to be able to purchase their Polar Express Ticket and better ensure that they will be able to get a coveted ticket.

Tickets range from $45 to $70 per person. Members can only purchase tickets for eight people.

General ticket sales begin Oct. 1 with no limit on the number of tickets that can be bought.

The Polar Express departs from Old Sacramento and transports its riders to the North Pole as passengers hear the story of the Polar Express. On the trip back to Sacramento, Santa Claus goes through the train to give each passenger a silver bell as a gift.

